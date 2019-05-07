Need to get rid of an old computer that isn't working? How about that television that broke a long time ago and has sat in the garage since? Now's the chance to clean out the long forgotten cell phones, DVD players and much more with Electronics Recycling Day coming to Cedartown this weekend.
On Saturday, Fenley TV Repair and Keep Polk Beautiful are teaming up for the Great American Clean-up to give local residents the opportunity to dump off their old electronics free of charge starting at 9 a.m.
The event hat 549 1/2 West Ave., Cedartown will continue until 1 p.m.
Volunteers are being requested for this weekend's event and those interested can contact Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 for more. He can also direct people on specifics about what electronics will be allowed for the event.
More generally, electronics along with metal products like washers and dryers and refrigerators will be accepted.
Those who want to volunteer to help should arrive by 8 a.m.