Electric car owners will finally have a place to plug in other than at home in Cedartown if they need a quick charge, at least while they are out and about downtown.
Pull into the lanes bordering Philpot Street in the parking lot for the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia, and drivers will find some strange looking stands in front of several spaces.
Those are meant for cars like the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt or products from Tesla and other manufacturers now and in the future to be able to get a charge while parked in the lot.
Responsible for the change is the Morris family, owners of the Cedarstream Company and operators of the non-profit Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia. Jamie Morris, who heads up Cedarstream, said the change is one that has been in the works for many months.
“This was a joint venture with the City of Cedartown and the museum, along with Tesla and Georgia Power,” he said.
New chargers allow for Tesla and other electric cars to charge up downtown without any cost so that when electric vehicles are running low on juice, they can make it somewhere safe to stop.
The Cedartown chargers are the first Tesla-specific plug-in stations in Northwest Georgia, Morris said.
“We’re on the cutting edge of the technology here in Cedartown,” Morris said. “Rome, Cartersville, Carrollton doesn’t have it.”
Most of the new charging stations are designed for use with Tesla vehicles, but two on each end of the strip of parking spaces can be used for other types of electric vehicles, and have multiple plug-ins .
Work wrapped up in past weeks on the final electrical connections for the charging stations, with the ribbon cutting last week went into full operations.
Morris said the station is now the closest plug-ins to I-75 and I-20 for those drivers with a Tesla or other electric car who need to charge, and the hope is that will lead to additional tourism coming to Cedartown.
“The idea is that when people come to charge their cars, they’ll maybe stop for a while at the museum, or go have lunch at Pirkle’s (Deli,)” he said.
The closest charging stations otherwise are in Buckhead or across the state lines in Oxford and outside of Gadsden, Ala., and Chattanooga, Tenn., that are Tesla-specific.
There are some charging stations in Rome, the Cartersville area, Kennesaw, and Chattanooga, but those aren’t specific to Tesla vehicles and thus provide their “supercharging” abilities for Tesla-specific batteries.
According to the company website, charging with a Tesla-specific plug-in in 30 minutes provides enough electricity within the battery to continue on a journey, but didn’t specify how long that charge lasts.