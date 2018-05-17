Georgia's primary election day is getting closer by the minute, and the clock is winding down on chances to get into a polling place before the lines form on Tuesday to get in a vote early.
However, polls will be open for extended hours for tonight, and those who are registered can head to either the Board of Elections office at the County Administration Office in Cedartown, or to the Rockmart Community Center on Goodyear Street to cast ballots by 7 p.m.
So far, Elections Director Karen Garmon reports that 758 ballots have been cast during early voting, and 33 by mail. That brings the total up to 791 as of the lunch hour.
The Polk County Board of Elections will close out early voting on Friday, May 18.
Local residents are deciding on candidates for the Republican or Democratic ballots for the 2018 midterm primaries, with a trio of contested races on the GOP ballot.
Voters will decide whether incumbent District 1 commissioner Jose Iglesias will retain his seat, or if former school board member and Cedartown Commissioner Gary Martin will take over the job to start 2019.
Two school board races are also contested, with the District 1 seat coming open next year in a decision between Robert Furr and Britt Madden Jr. District 4 incumbent Grady McCrickard and challenger Vicki Mayes are also facing each other on the Republican ballot. A number of uncontested seats are also on the ballot as well on both the Republican and Democratic ballots locally.
Early voting comes to a close on Friday, May 18 at 5 p.m. when both polling places close. Primary day voting will begin at 7 a.m. at all of Polk County's polling places. Aragon's polling station will also be at the Aragon Community Center this year, located across from Aragon First Baptist Church.