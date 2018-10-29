The Board of Elections is being kept plenty busy this month ahead of the Nov. 6 election, and those who can't get into the office in Cedartown or to the Nathan Dean Community Center late will have an additional two hours on Tuesday and Thursday.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said Saturday voting produced nearly another 300 early ballots in, and the total as of Monday morning around 9:20 a.m. was at 5,607 people having already taken place in the 2018 midterms.
George also said that hours last week for later voting on Tuesday and Thursday were in error, and that extended voting hours are taking place until 7 p.m. at both the Board of Elections office at the County Administration building in Cedartown on West Avenue, or the Nathan Dean Community Center on Goodyear Avenue in Rockmart on both days.
Those who need more information about early voting, registration status and more can visit sos.ga.gov/myvoterpage, or call the Board of Elections at 770-749-2103 to request a paper absentee ballot be sent to the home.
All absentee ballots sent in by paper must be returned before the end of the early voting period in at the beginning of November. See the attached sample ballot to see who and what issues are up in this year's election.
Early voting comes to a close on Friday ahead of Election day next Tuesday, Nov. 6.