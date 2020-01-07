The Polk County Board of Elections is set to host their first event to get potential voters in the office now before primary season gets underway for national, state and local elections.
For those not already registered and who want to take part in coming elections, the first drive is coming up on Wednesday, January 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Board of Elections office within the County Administration Building in Cedartown.
"This will provide an opportunity for residents to update registration, first time register, learn about early voting and absentee, and ask any questions they may have before the March Election," Elections Coordinator Brande Coggins said.
Voter registration ahead of the presidential primary ballot will come to a close on Monday, February 24. The first time voters in Polk will head into precincts will be Tuesday, March 24 to determine which candidates will continue onward in the 2020 presidential election.
For those who can't make it to the event, the state provides at website at registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/ to complete forms online.
The Board of Elections is also hosting a Meet and Greet for potential poll workers later in the month as well. On Monday, Jan. 27 the Elections office will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. to work with those who wish to help out at precincts within Polk County during upcoming primaries and the November vote.
Those interested in either event can find the County Administration building at 144 West Ave., Cedartown.
Keep up with the Board of Elections on social media at www.facebook.com/PolkGAElections/.