Ryan Robinson joins ranks for his first session of four year term
The Polk County Board of Elections is already gearing up for off-year elections locally for the cities of Aragon, Cedartown and Rockmart later on in the fall.
However they’ve got plenty of business to take care of before qualifications, candidates have a chance to campaign, and counting of ballots in early November. That includes state training for employees, making sure there’s plenty of money in the budget to run forthcoming city elections, and not to mention having enough poll workers in place to keep everything running smoothly.
February’s Polk County Board of Elections meeting primarily focused on updates and discussion of budget figures, which director Lee Ann George said she is keeping as tight as possible for 2019 with municipal elections months away.
She also has added in pay increases for poll workers as the county looks to recruit more in a forthcoming event in April where people can learn more about what the job requires.
George said those interested in becoming poll workers can contact the elections office for more information at 770-749-2103.
The month also saw the start of the newly appointed District 3 representative for the Board of Elections. Ryan Robinson, the branch manager for Family Savings Credit Union and a Rockmart area resident, was appointed by the Polk County Commission during their February session earlier in the month, and took his seat to get started learning the ins and outs of the job.
He noted his need to miss the next two meetings during the session last week, but said that he’ll be well prepared in time for the 2019 election cycle and the requirements of board members.
The coming month will take elections officials out of the area for annual conferences where they’ll have the opportunity to learn more about state and federal elections law updates and more.
George also added that qualifying fees were set by all the cities for their November elections. Seats are open in Aragon with a $36 fee for those wishing to run for city council and $72 for mayor. Rockmart’s fees are $108 for council seats for Ward 2 and Ward 5 and $144 for mayor – an open seat for the 2019 election cycle with Steve Miller ending his tenure after two terms – and seats on the Cedartown Commission cost $54 to run.
Municipal elections this year are on November 5, and qualifying for local seats is coming up on August 19 through Aug. 23, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 7 this year. Visit sos.ga.gov to learn more about registering.
Board members will be back in session on March 12 during a 10 a.m. meeting at the county administration building in Cedartown at 144 West Ave.