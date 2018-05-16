Voters continue to get to the polls in the final days of early voting ahead of this upcoming Tuesday's primary on May 22 for local and state offices, and more are expected before the deadline on Friday.
Board of Elections officials reported that 623 voters have come to cast ballots in person between the Cedartown and Rockmart precincts, and an additional 29 mail-in absentee ballots have been sent into their office since the start of early voting.
Polls are still open and extended hours are still in place for Thursday at the Rockmart Community Center on Goodyear Street in Rockmart, or at the Board of Elections office within the County Administration building on West Avenue in Cedartown.
Both locations will close at 5 p.m. today, but on Thursday will remain open until 7 p.m.
Local residents are deciding on candidates for the Republican or Democratic ballots for the 2018 midterm primaries, with a trio of contested races on the GOP ballot.
Voters will decide whether incumbent District 1 commissioner Jose Iglesias will retain his seat, or if former school board member and Cedartown Commissioner Gary Martin will take over the job to start 2019.
Two school board races are also contested, with the District 1 seat coming open next year in a decision between Robert Furr and Britt Madden Jr. District 4 incumbent Grady McCrickard and challenger Vicki Mayes are also facing each other on the Republican ballot. A number of uncontested seats are also on the ballot as well on both the Republican and Democratic ballots locally.
Early voting comes to a close on Friday, May 18 at 5 p.m. when both polling places close. Primary day voting will begin at 7 a.m. at all of Polk County's polling places. Aragon's polling station will also be at the Aragon Community Center this year, located across from Aragon First Baptist Church.
Check back later this afternoon here online for candidate profiles on the hour beginning at 1 p.m.