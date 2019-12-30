The Polk County Board of Elections is in the process of getting ready for the forthcoming 2020 election season, and they are looking for some helping hands to work in the precincts in the months to come.
Elections Coordinator Brande Coggins said efforts are underway early to find people who would like to come out as a poll worker for primaries and the general election in 2020. She said the intention of the coming meet and greet is to provide opportunity for people interested in the position to ask questions or even sign up that night.
The event is planned for Monday, January 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Board of Elections office within the County Administration building at 144 West Ave., Cedartown.
Coggins said some poll workers have already signed up, and that spaces are left to increase the numbers at each of Polk County seven precincts in 2020.
Many of the questions raised so far are over the long days spent in precincts and the pay.
"We wanted to provide a forum to be open to people and give them opportunity to come ask questions," she said. "Anyone interested can also fill out paperwork during the meet and greet to sign up."
She said those who want to become poll workers for the 2020 election need only bring their driver's license and social security card, or some form of government identification like a passport or birth certificate.
For more information about the forthcoming meet and greet or anything else happening at the Board of Elections, visit their new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PolkGAElections/. Also note that voter registration will be open for the March primaries through February 24, 2020. That's a month before the presidential primaries are held on Tuesday, March 24.
Registrations can handled through the Board of Elections office, or on registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/.