Voters will want to take care on the roadways that are likely to remain slick through the day as the National Weather Service calls for continued chances of wet weather through the early afternoon, then clearing to come by later this evening.
Today's forecast calls for the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a steady temperature around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.