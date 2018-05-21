Find out results, comments from candidates starting Tuesday evening
By the time some of the Standard Journal readers get this week's edition of the paper, the polls will be closed, the ballots counted and results released for Georgia’s primary day.
Other readers will be reading this and saying ‘well, it is still technically ongoing.’
Both are equally true in this story, but only because of the unfortunate reality of the Standard Journal’s deadline.
So who will get to represent District 1 in the Polk County Commission? Will Robert Furr secure a seat on the school board after being disqualified and then reinstated on the ballot, or Britt Madden Jr.? How will incumbent Grady McCrickard, seeking a fourth term in office, fare against educator Vicki Mayes?
These are all fair questions, which will be answered online for the Standard Journal’s coverage of the 2018 election starting on Tuesday morning after the polls open and start accepting voters at 7 a.m. Voters will have until 7 p.m. closing time on Tuesday to get in to vote.
Those polling places are at Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot – for the first election this year; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
Voters are deciding on three contested races in Polk County in the Republican primary, which ultimately decides who gets the seats without challengers in November.
The Polk County Commission District 1 seat is a race between incumbent Jose Iglesias, who was appointed to finish out the term when the seat came open, and former school board member and Cedartown City Commissioner Gary Martin. Additionally on the GOP ballot are two school board races, one for the seat coming open in District 1 between Robert Furr and Britt Madden Jr., and in District 4 between longtime incumbent Grady McCrickard and challenger Vicki Mayes.
Uncontested locally on the GOP ballot is Tommy Sanders, current school board chair who represents District 7. Additionally, District 2 commissioner Jennifer Hulsey faces no challenger during this round of the election, but will in November when she has to go up against Ricky Clark, who qualified on the democratic ticket for the coming midterm election. Hal Floyd also qualified without opposition after Tim Yarbrough dropped out of the race to take over the seat held by Marshelle Thaxton, who was up for election this fall for District 3. Floyd’s seat he currently holds will be up for a special election on the fall ballot as well, with qualifying to come later.
Democratic ballots also include non-contested races for Bernard Morgan’s seat on the school board, which he’ll retain when the November election comes up.
Statewide positions are also up for grabs this year as well, with everyone from the Governor on down to the local state legislature up for election this year. State Rep. Trey Kelley will get to keep his 16th district seat without opposition, along with State Senator Bill Heath. Local voters get to choose who they want on the November ballot in the gubernatorial race, Lieutenant Governor’s race, secretary of state, state school superintendent and many more constitutional statewide seats.
When early voting closed on Friday, there were 1,107 in person ballots cast, plus another 43 mailed in ahead of Primary Day.
For those who get the paper on Wednesday, check online following Primary Day for more on how the races turned out, and comments from the candidates. And make sure to check out next week’s edition for a breakdown of the results, and what’s coming up next in local and state elections.