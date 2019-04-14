On Saturday April 6, a small group of local residents met Andy Sarge, a photographer who works with the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia project who came out to photograph the long-abandoned Braswell Methodist Church on Brushy Mountain Road.
If people around Braswell heard the old church bell ringing that afternoon for the first time in many years, the bell rope was simply too great a temptation, and a growing group of volunteers is eager to make the old church bell a familiar sound to people around Braswell.
“I live a few miles from Braswell, about a mile from Rockmart,” said Lamar Wadsworth, one of the volunteers. “But I have a strong connection to Braswell. Henry Braswell, for whom the town is named, was my grandfather Wadsworth’s stepfather. Henry Braswell married my great-grandmother Manda Tallulah Grist Wadsworth, in 1901 after the death of his first wife.”
Henry Braswell formed a business partnership with William McCracken from New York. They were in the land and timber business, and a big part of their business was supplying crossties and bridge timbers to the railroads. Before his death in 1902, Henry Braswell set aside land to build a Methodist church at Braswell.
However, it was another 20 years before a church was formally organized at Braswell, and construction of the Methodist Church building was completed a few days after Christmas in 1926 with the first service held in the building in January of 1927.
After the church disbanded decades ago, the Methodist conference gave up title to the property. The building is now owned by the City of Braswell. On April 2, Lamar Wadsworth and Cynthia Wright met with the Braswell mayor and city council to discuss their interest in preserving the old church building and restoring it to usable condition.
Wright is a niece of the late Irene Camp who lived in the house next to the church. Camp, who was the last teacher at the one-room school in Braswell, was a charter member of the church. She donated the organ for the church when the building was new. When the church disbanded, the organ was moved to Camp’s home for safekeeping. After her death, Wright brought the organ to her home where it is preserved in good condition.
“While the city wasn’t able to commit any of its resources to the project,” Wadsworth reported. “They pretty much gave us their blessing to do what we could with it, and the city is willing to receive donations toward the project and provide receipts and accountability of funds for donors.”
Monetary donations can be sent to the City of Braswell and designated “Historic church.”
“The building needs a lot of work to make it usable,” Wadsworth said. “But for the most part it’s structurally sound. It’s not on the verge of collapse like the historic Van Wert Methodist building near Rockmart was a couple of years ago. The worst structural problem is rotted sills under both doors that need to be replaced. That’s a significant problem, but it’s not too far gone if we deal with it now. I’d be afraid to connect power to old wiring with crumbling insulation, so we need a qualified electrician to install a new meter base and breaker box and wire it up to code.”
“The building is not much larger than a two-car garage, so it won’t be a big job, but it’s critical that it be done right so we don’t risk losing this building to an electrical fire,” Wadsworth continued. “Nobody today would want to go to that outhouse down in the woods and risk meeting snakes, wasps, or hornets, so we need to put in a septic tank and build an addition onto the back with rest rooms. It originally was heated with an old pot-bellied stove, and I’d love to find one and put it in there for the sake of original appearance, but a couple of wall-mounted gas heaters and a propane tank would be all we needed to heat it once we fix all of the windows and doors and eliminate drafts. They had ceiling fans in the 1920s, so a couple of big vintage ceiling fans and open windows will do for cooling, and maybe some of those old funeral home fans if they still make those.”
“I love the stark, plain, unadorned character of this building. There are a couple of small touches of elegance—the pulpit and the altar railing—but beyond that, there is nothing elaborate about it,” he added. “I’m sure the people who built it almost a century ago would have built something more ornate if they could have afforded it.”
Most likely, it was all done with volunteer labor by men in the community, Wadsworth said. They built what the church could afford, something plain and functional. The result was elegantly simple and simply elegant. The floors, walls, and ceiling are all tongue-and-groove pine flooring, old close-grain heart pine.
“Twenty people who really sing will sound like two hundred in that space!” Wadsworth said. “I have a singer friend who has perfect pitch and a powerful soprano voice. I told her that, when we get the building in usable shape, I want her to come and unleash the full power of her great big concert hall voice it that small sacred space.”
“While we need professionals to do some critical things like the electrical wiring,” Wadsworth added. “The good news is that our biggest cost will be materials. It was built by volunteers to start with, and most of what needs to be done to preserve it can be done with volunteer labor. Check out our Facebook page, “{span}Friends of Historic Braswell Methodist Church.””