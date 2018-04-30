Eastside Elementary students rotated through a variety of stations during a day of fun and a late celebration of Earth Day at the Rockmart school last week. Included in that was an opportunity for youth to get outside and get their hands dirty helping fix up the front area of the school with new landscaping.
