Students at Eastside Elementary are making improvements in testing, but the school remains on the state’s Targeted Support and Improvement list.
The list — put together based on 2018-19 school year testing data — was announced ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday by the state’s Department of Education with the intention of showing that schools continue to make improvements year after year.
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools fall into the category for either being part of a subgroup that is consistently under performing or being listed to provide additional targeted support.
Eastside Elementary was listed as closing gaps and making progress, but did not succeed in content mastery, readiness and graduation rate.
Those TSI schools that fall into either consistently under performing on testing or need additional support because of one subgroup that isn’t mastering all the skills on the CCRPI, or the College and Career Ready Performance Index, is the cause for Eastside’s inclusion.
It is the only campus in the Polk School District included in the TSI list, or the state’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement schools list.
The CCRPI score for Eastside Elementary was a 90.90 on the overall school climate.
Eastside is one of 57 schools on the state’s TSI list. School districts are charged with providing supports to TSI schools, while the state provides professional learning and targeted technical assistance.
From 2018 to 2019, the state reported that 47 schools made the necessary improvements to exit CSI-lowest 5 percent status, CSI-low graduation rate status, or TSI status.
Twenty-six schools made the improvements necessary to exit the lowest 5% of schools or CSI-low graduation rate status, and another 21 made the improvements necessary to exit TSI status, for a total of 47 schools.
“It is our responsibility as a state to provide the support all schools need to improve, including intensive and tailored supports for struggling schools,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a press release announcing the CSI and TSI lists. “Our entire agency, led by our Office of School Improvement, partners with schools identified for additional support to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed – and that’s producing real improvements in schools. We’ll continue this ‘all hands on deck’ approach to school improvement, with the ultimate goal of ensuring every student in our state has access to a high-quality K-12 education.”