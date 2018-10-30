Eastside Elementary is in the fall spirit after hosting their annual Fall Festival over the weekend and are hosting a Christmas event later this week.
Both events are fundraisers for Eastside’s PTO.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., school clubs and businesses set up fall and Halloween-themed activities for kids to enjoy.
As well, many vendors had booths selling items such as home decor, clothes, and gifts.
Eastside’s PTO will be hosting their fifth annual Christmas Explosion next Thursday, Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the school’s lunchroom. Over 30 vendors will be present selling items ready to be gifted.