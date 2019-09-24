One of Cedartown's own was in Atlanta recently and awarded for his service to the commnunity, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
Congratulations are in order for Cedartown Police Officer Tyler Eason, who was recently awarded the Arthur Kaplan Public Safety Award at Atlanta Scottish Rite with other public safety professionals from the Greater Atlanta Area.
He's the third CPD officer to receive this award over the last several years.
Eason was honored for his service and dedication as a law enforcement officer and first responder. He has served the Cedartown Police Department since February 2016.
Kaplan, a 32nd degree Mason, was a long-time Atlanta judge and also served as a volunteer EMT before his death in 2010. Kaplan is recognized for receiving more Red Cross Certificates of Merit for Lifesaving than anyone else in the nation.