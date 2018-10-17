Polk County voters are getting to the polls much earlier and at a greater rate than usual as Board of Elections officials report they have been simply "swamped" by this year's turnout so far.
Between Rockmart's Nathan Dean Community Center and the Board of Elections office in Cedartown, some 1,130 voters as of Tuesday afternoon had already participated in upcoming local and statewide votes, and more are expected today and through the rest of the week.
The numbers are much greater than expected considering that early turnout this time in 2017's municipal election was at just a tally of 30 votes cast, and 11 absentee paper ballots requested.
Anyone interested in casting a ballot in the 2018 midterms can head to the community center on Goodyear Avenue in Rockmart, or the Board of Elections office on West Avenue between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Both locations will be open through Nov. 2 for the for early voting for the midterms.
The voter registration deadline has come and passed by for the 2018 midterms, with the final day in Georgia to get in paperwork was last Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Saturday voting will take place on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be extended early voting hours on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office in Cedartown, and the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart.
Those who need more information about early voting, registration status and more can visit sos.ga.gov/myvoterpage, or call the Board of Elections at 770-749-2103 to request a paper absentee ballot be sent to the home.
All absentee ballots sent in by paper must be returned before the end of the early voting period in at the beginning of November.
