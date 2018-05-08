The only contested election for Polk County is getting closer each day, two full weeks between now and Primary Day 2018 across Georgia.
Voters are getting into the polls ahead of what is expected to be a busy day for election officials on May 22, and so far 251 ballots have been cast for candidates just before the lunch hour.
Polk County Board of Elections officials expect that tally to increase as early voting continues through May 18, when it will come to a close before the regular primary voting day.
Those wanting to get ballots in early can head to the Board of Elections office in Cedartown within the County Administration building at 144 West Ave. during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can also head to the Rockmart Commuity Center on Goodyear Street to vote as well on the eastern side of the county during the same hours.
Note that today the Rockmart precinct is closed due to an already scheduled American Red Cross blood drive. It will re-open on Wednesday for regular voting hours.
Candidates in the race for the 2018 primary in contested elections include the District 1 republican race between Jose Iglesias and Gary Martin, the District 1 Board of Education race between Robert Furr and Britt Madden Jr., and the District 4 school board race between Vicki Mayes and Grady McCrickard.
Check out the attached sample ballot for the full slate of candidates being voted on in both local and state races.
Remember that because there are no opponents running in the above races for the 2018 midterm election in November in the Democratic party, this month's vote will likely determine who will fill the seats unless an independent candidate gets onto the ballots this summer.