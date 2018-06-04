Those who were eligible to vote for the May primary and those who took part are being asked to come back to the polls again in July to determine a run-off on the state level.
Early voting will begin in July for the GOP gubernatorial run-off between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp for who will face Stacey Abrams in the midterm election in November.
The July 24 ballot also features the GOP race for Lieutenant Governor for the midterm ballot, along with the Secretary of State's seat.
Democratic voters are being asked to come back and decide their candidate for state Superintendent of Schools, who will face Richard Woods in November after he defeated John Barge in the GOP primary.
Sid Chapman and Otha Thronton are on the Democratic primary ballot.
Those who want to cast ballots early in the run-off can do so starting on Monday, July 2 through Friday, July 20 ahead of the July 24 run-off election day.
Voting will not be held at the Elections office on Election day, and those who want to cast a ballot on July 24 will need to go to their specific precincts. Those wishing to know where they need to vote can do so by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Additionally, early voting will not take place on Wednesday, July 4 since state and county offices will be closed for the Independence Day holiday. Only the Board of Elections office will be open for the run-off early voting this time around, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays during early voting.
There will also be no Saturday voting during this run-off as well, according to a release from elections officials.
Those wanting more information about how to get an absentee ballot mailed to them during the early voting period can call 770-749-2103.