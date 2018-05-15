Local voters will get an extra two hours to get to the polls tonight and Thursday as early voting continues through the rest of the week, and tallies continue to climb ahead of the May 22 primary.
The Polk County Board of Elections reports that a total of 580 voters have taken part so far in early voting, and is expecting more to come in before the final day on Friday, May 18.
Breaking down the numbers, some 556 people have voted in person between the Cedartown and Rockmart precincts, with 24 ballots mailed in.
Those polling places will be open until 7 p.m. tonight and again on Thursday night to allow for voters some extra time to get in to the voting booths ahead of Friday's deadline before the May 22 primary day.
Voters are deciding who will be on the ballot in November without opposition in three local races this year. District 1 County Commission incumbent Jose Iglesias is defending his seat against challenger Gary Martin, who sought the seat as well among several when the board appointed a replacement to serve out an open term.
Additionally, two school board races are to be decided in the primary race as well. District 1 is being contested by Robert Furr and Britt Madden Jr., who look to replace outgoing board member Jane Hamlett. The District 4 school board race is between incumbent Grady McCrickard and challenger Vicki Mayes.
The trio of races are all found on the Republican ballot. Commissioner Jennifer Hulsey is running without competition until the November race, when she'll face Ricky Clark on the Democratic ballot. Two additional school board races are uncontested as well. No one chose to run against District 2 incumbent Bernard Morgan, who is on the Democratic ballot as well. Republican Tommy Sanders, currently serving as the school board's chair as well, is running without opposition in the District 7 race.
Hal Floyd and Jennifer Hulsey are also running on the Republican primary ticket for their seats without opposition.
Click the attached PDF to find sample ballots for both primaries, and also check back Wednesday afternoon online for profiles of local candidates running we weren't able to include in the May 16 edition.