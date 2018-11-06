The voters are coming to the polls, adding to an already record-breaking midterm year of early ballots cast in Polk County.
Elections Director Lee Ann George reported that as of 11 a.m., 1,374 voters had come to one of seven polling places across the county, and more are expected. An additional update will be coming after 2 p.m., George said.
That adds to the already 7,768 early votes already cast ahead today after early voting ended on Friday, Nov. 2.
Voters need to go to the following polling locations open today at Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
Polls are open until 7 p.m.
Go to this link at sos.ga.gov to find out where your polling place is, and what your registration status is currently.
Several positions are up for vote this year, with local contested races including the District 2 County race between incumbent and current Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey and challenger Ricky Clark. Voters are also deciding in a three-way race between Jerilyn Purdy, Ray Carter and Larry Reynolds on who will fill the remaining time for a District 3 seat.
Polk County’s ballot also includes the proposed extension of the one-penny Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax to be renewed in 2020 for $32 million in projects.
Additionally, statewide contested races include a decision on a new governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, School Superintendent, Agriculture Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner and many more. Along with a number of state seats,
See a sample ballot attached to this story for more on who and what positions are up for vote in 2018.
Uncontested races include four school board seats that feature only single candidates and feature incumbents Tommy Sanders and Bernard Morgan, along with newcomers Vicki Mayes and Britt Madden Jr., along with soon-to-be new County Commissioner Gary Martin to represent the District 1 area.
Also uncontested on the ballot are State Rep. Trey Kelley and State Sen. Bill Heath in state races on the local level.
Results will begin publishing online as soon as they are available for Polk County and the state level once voting has concluded and information is processed by election officials. Check back after polls close at 7 p.m. for preliminary results.