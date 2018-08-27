A Rockmart woman remains in jail after she was arrested over the weekend at a local elementary school and was found with drugs and a gun, according to police reports.
Georgia Lynn Cook, 49, of 2564 Vinson Mountain Road, Cedartown, was found Saturday night on the campus of Van Wert Elementary School where she was a janitor by Rockmart and Polk County Police, who were there investigating an open door at the school and “possible drug activity.”
The report did not specify why Cook was at the campus late at night on Saturday, but reported the Polk County Police got involved by the request of the Rockmart Police Department.
Several officers arrived on the scene and found Cook with an unspecified amount of methamphetamines and less than an ounce of marijuana, plus a firearm when they investigated the situation further.
Cook was placed under arrest around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and remained at the Polk County Jail without bond at the start of the week on charges of felony possession of methamphetamines, possession with methamphetamines within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Additionally she was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, since it weighed in under and ounce.
Cook, a janitor employed by Sullins Cleaning Company, will have no further access to the Polk School District campus following the incident on Saturday night.
Sullins Cleaning Company is the sole provider of janitorial services district-wide.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins added in a statement that they were aware of what happened on Saturday night, and are taking further steps with law enforcement.
“The District is collaborating with the Polk County Police Department, our District Police, and the cleaning company to ensure that all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” her statement said.