The Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court hosted their graduation event with six new graduates last week. The event on Jan. 28 served as the 30th graduation that the program has held.
The ceremony was presided over by Chief Superior Court and Drug Court Judge Meng Lim, but many community members and officials also showed their support, including Polk Commissioner Scotty Tillery, Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon, and Sheriff Johnny Moats.
Public Defender Tim Taylor, who is a part of the Drug Court Treatment team, was the guest speaker for the event. Taylor shared words of wisdom and encouragement for the graduates.
Moats also took the opportunity to share with the audience about his recent experience with his son becoming involved with drugs, and spoke about how he knows that drug addiction affects families.
He said the Sheriff’s Office and staff have provided resources to members of the community as well as those in the jail. He added that his office and Blackmon’s office is always open for those who need help, and that the graduates may contact him anytime if they need help or support.
“Congratulations to all of you who are graduating. I hope you all find a job and enjoy the time with your family,” Moats said.
The Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court is a post-plea adult felony Accountability Court, which is certified by the State Council of Accountability Court Judges.
The Drug Court program is completed in a period of at least two years in which the participant is mandated to work, support their children, complete community service, remain drug and alcohol free, and attend treatment meetings three days a week with random drug testing two to six times per week.
After being cleared for graduation, each participant is honored by being given a plaque, a ring, a t-shirt, and a gift. The graduates are also required to complete six months of monitored aftercare.
Each graduate was presented to Judge Lim and the audience by members of the Treatment Team which includes Carlton Lanier, Dr. Larke Lanier, and Kristin Sanchez.
Each graduates’ hard work and special achievements were recognized.
Coordinator Regina Roberts expressed how proud she was of all of the graduates, and appreciates the opportunity to watch the participants grow and succeed. Information regarding Drug Court can be obtained by contacting Regina Roberts at the Drug Court office in Cedartown at 770-749-6797 or by visiting their Facebook page.