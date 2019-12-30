The State of Georgia announced ahead of the end of the year that Level 1 Drought restrictions put in place back in the fall is now being lifted thanks to the return of regular rainfall in late fall and early winter.
The Polk County Water Authority announced the lifting of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources restrictions on water use under the Level 1 Drought condition since "recent rain and water recover in North and Northwest Georgia has allowed water tables to return to normal levels."
Polk County was one of 103 counties across the state that saw restrictions put in place in mid-October following a long stretch of dry weather as summer closed and early fall set in.
The surrounding counties of Bartow, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding and Carroll counties were also included in the drought restrictions.
Limits on outdoor watering during the past months were put in place to conserve water during the Level 1 Drought are now pulled back for the whole of the county.
The Water Authority does ask customers to consider their water use despite the drought restrictions being lifted.
"Please continue usual water conservation measures to ensure future sustainability," PCWA officials said in a release. "We appreciate our customer's support."
According to the latest drought monitor for the State of Georgia, only the southwestern counties near the Florida state line remain under abnormally dry conditions for the time of year.