A Cave Spring man was briefly behind bars after an overnight wreck into a storefront on Main Street.
Assistant Chief Greg Cooper of the Cedartown Police Department reported the wreck around 2 a.m. did significant damage to the storefront at 512 Main Street after Marcus Reed of Cave Spring struck the building after he alleged to police he was swerving to avoid a pedestrian.
Reed was coming over the railroad tracks in a Chevrolet Silverado on South Main Street near the row of storefronts when he told officers he swerved, then went into southbound lane, first struck a tree and then a utility pole before running into the building during overnight hours.
He was not injured, Cooper said, but was taken to the Polk Medical Center emergency room to be checked out before being transported to the Polk County Jail.
Police arrested Reed on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of conditions of a limited driving permit.
He was released on a $2,000 bond later in the morning.