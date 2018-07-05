Cow Appreciation Day is coming up at the Chick-fil-A in Rockmart this coming Tuesday, and those who participate can have a chance to get a free entree.
Chick-fil-A of Rockmart owner Zach Thomas is participating in Cow Appreciation Day on July 10, and visitors to the restaurant who dress up in anything cow-like will get a free entree until 7 p.m.
He added that the Future Farmers of America show team will also be on hand to help raise support for cow-lovers who want their free meal.
Visit the Chick-fil-A of Rockmart Facebook page to learn more about the upcoming event.