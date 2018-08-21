A new physician is now practicing right here in Polk County.
Pamela Edwards, M.D., has joined Floyd Primary Care in Cedartown at 2370 Rockmart Highway, Suite 100, in the Polk Medical Center Medical Office Building.
Dr. Edwards earned her medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Shorter College.
She completed her residency with the Floyd Family Medicine Program.
Before coming to Floyd, Dr. Edwards worked as a family medicine physician at Lady’s Island Medical Center in Lady’s Island, S.C. She also served as an adjunct faculty member at A.T. Still University. Dr. Edwards also served as an active duty physician with the U.S. Navy for four years.
Dr. Edwards’ office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 770.748.7818.