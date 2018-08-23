A visit from a trio of former HGTV stars who appeared on “Home Town” Season 1 is coming soon, and tickets remain on sale for an appearance at Victory Baptist Church.
Just over a month remains before Cedartown and Rockmart host husband and wife Jim and Mallorie Rasberry, and Josh Nowell of Laurel, Miss., to talk about how they transformed their downtown, and the success over the years that has come from it.
That includes the the HGTV program which still features Ben and Erin Napier and their family as they transform old houses into showstoppers for the past three seasons.
Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod said her excitement continues to grow as she prepares to host the group for a three-day visit to the area, with hopes of gaining insights into how locals can bring the same kind of success from ideas that worked in Mississippi here.
“I have personally visited Laurel, Mississippi and the resemblances to the Polk County community are numerous,” Elrod said. “I greatly look forward to the innovative ideas they plan to share with our community and hope our residents will embrace those to move toward a Downtown Comeback of our own.”
One of the big highlights of their visit will be a Thursday, Sept. 20 event at Victory Baptist Church, where they’ll talk about their own success and how that can translate to Polk County. They’ll also take questions from the audience as well.
"Mallorie, Jim and Josh have helped develop Laurel's downtown by creating over 250 jobs with multiple success stories,” Elrod said. “From their butcher shop to the antique stores, it is clear when walking through downtown Laurel that the business owners have one vision and one voice. Everything flows and gives visitors a taste of Southern hospitality."
Tickets for the event are $10, and a VIP package including time to visit with the Raspberry’s and Nowell is priced at $25.
Though once part of the HGTV series, they have since moved away from taking part in the show, and instead are utilizing their talents in other ways.
Nowell and the husband and wife Rasberry team won’t be providing a written report of what they think Polk County should focus on when they visit, but they will be spending their third day on a walk-around of downtown Cedartown and Rockmart and provide information in a session with officials and leaders.
The trip from Mississippi to Georgia for the Rasberry family and Nowell is being covered by donations from Floyd Medical Center and Georgia Power, along with contributions from the cities of Cedartown and Rockmart.
Previously, Elrod said she was attracted to Laurel and their progress after watching “Home Town” for the past few seasons, and recognized many similarities between Cedartown and the town featured on the program. She said when looking at old photographs of the two cities, it is clear they have the same charm and atmosphere even though the two are divided by a 326 mile drive.
A drive Elrod thus far has made twice.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful city,” Elrod said in previous coverage.
She added that during a past overnight stay, she was excited by the atmosphere and busy downtown even during the evening hours.
Nowell and the Rasberry family have their own business backgrounds and long history of success.
For instance, the husband and wife team run a family business, Rasberry Producer Group and Rasberry Financial Services, along with co-owning and managing Laurel Merchantile. Husband Jim also sits on several boards and leadership programs in Jones County, Miss.
Nowell started in the business world with an oil and gas consulting company with his wife Emily, and ended up back in his hometown and went into full time redevelopment of abandoned properties in Laurel after moving back home.
Those interested in purchasing tickets for the Sept. 20 event can contact Elrod at the chamber by calling 678-883-9255.