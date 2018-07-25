Former American Idol contestant Isaac Streetman will perform a free concert in downtown Cedartown this Friday night.
Streetman’s 7 p.m. performance is part of the Downtown Cedartown Summer Concert Series. In addition to the concert, local Tex-Mex restaurant Taqueria Michoacana will have an assortment of food and drink available for purchase and local business Craftsy House will be hosting an open-air paint party.
The cost of creating your very own masterpiece in downtown Cedartown while enjoying an evening of free music will range in price from $12 to $20.
Craftsy House owner and paint party organizer Merari Morales will lead an instructional painting demonstration at 8:15 p.m.
However, folks coming out to the event earlier can start painting as early as 7 p.m. using pre-sketched canvases or creating their own artwork. If you are interested in participating in the pain party, please contact Morales at 678-949-2504.
Classic cars from Cedartown and the Northwest Georgia area will be on display along Prior Street during the concert as well.
The concert will kick off at 7 p.m., but classic cars, hotrods, coupes and convertibles start lining up as early at 6 p.m.
The event is family-friendly and dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed and remain under control. Those attending the concert are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket to ensure a comfy place to relax and fellowship.
The community event is organized by the City of Cedartown and funded by community sponsors. Sponsors this year include East West Bank, GEO Specialty Chemicals, The HON Company, Floyd-Polk Medical Center and WGAA Radio.
The concert series started earlier this summer, but the two previous events were washed out by late afternoon thunderstorms and drizzly conditions.
Those two events have been rescheduled, although they will not take place on the fourth Friday of the month as typically planned in the past. Georgia Red Clay will take the stage downtown on August 18 at 8 p.m., followed by a September 29 performance from the Redneck Romeos, also at 8 p.m
Cedartown’s Public Information Officer Aimee Madden stated that the change in date ultimately came from working around the availability of the bands’ schedules. “We tried to see if they could perform on a fourth Friday in keeping with the history of these events, but that wasn’t possible. We are pretty excited though to try this new set-up. Saturday evenings and a later start time might actually be better for a lot of families,” Madden said.
Madden also encouraged residents who are on Facebook to follow the Downtown Cedartown Concert Series page for updates and special announcements.