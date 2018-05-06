- Still time for artists to sign up to take part in Saturday event in Cedartown
All kinds of arts will be on display this coming weekend in Cedartown as organizers wrap up preparations for the Downtown Art Walk.
The first-ever Art Walk is coming to Main Street on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., and be prepared to navigate around a few blocked streets in the area to find parking.
There’s good reason to come downtown for the weekend, with music and visual artists from around the region converging to provide sounds and sights for all to enjoy, and without any charge.
Among those who is taking part according to organizer Merari Morales is Haley Morgan Smith, who will be performing at the Oakwood Room, along with acoustic acts Dalton Dover, Them Nixon Boys and Ezra Jacobs.
Carroll Symphony Orchestra and the Carrollton Woodwind Ensemble will be playing as well to wrap up the day at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center for a 3 p.m. concert.
That’s only the musical portion of the day, Morales said.
Artists like Joey Seals will be demonstrating his artistic style in which he composes pieces using nail polish and metal scraping, and Mike Strickland and Thomas McMillan from the Paulding Fine Arts Association is painting live during the Art Walk. Even local artist Jimmy Dingler showing off his spray paint technique for creating detailed landscapes and scenes as well.
“We’ve got about 35 other artists who are coming from all different mediums,” Morales said.
She added that “Jim Burdell Alexander is also coming in from Atlanta” to show off his talents as well.
May 10 is the deadline for artist to submit to take part. There’s only a $10 fee, which is being donated to the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society and the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
A $15 suggested donation is being asked for by organizers to take part in the Mother’s Day tea being held during the event. Ideal Bakery will be providing sweets, and several varieties of tea will be serve during the tea party portion of the afternoon.
Along with that, crafts, classic cars, a farmer’s market and face painting will also be featured along Main Street.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and wraps at 3 p.m. Those interested in learning more can visit Facebook.com/teaonmaincedartown.
Additionally, organizers are seeking help in a variety of ways.
“We’ve got a lot of people who are helping us, but we still need some volunteers to help us,” Morales said. “We especially need volunteers to help us make paper flowers.”
Those interested in helping can contact Morales at 561-568-1153.
“We want this to be a collective thing, and we want it to grow,” Morales said.
The art walk was started as an idea between Morales and Shay Bentley-Griffin, who had proposed at first to hold a Mother’s Day tea event downtown to celebrate the upcoming holiday. It has since expanded past what they’d first expected to do, with more than 250 people already involved.
Businesses and organizations helping with the event include Cedartown First United Methodist Church, Parker Printing, Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, the Home Depot of Cedartown, Craftsy House, Vase Floral Expressions, Chez Casting, the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, R & R Catering, Main Street Realtors, Pirkle’s Deli, Haley Morgan Smith and more.
Founders of the event include Griffin, Morales, Lindsay Hutcheson, Lori Moore and Kathleen French.