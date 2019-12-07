A special ceremony was recently held for a local Boy Scout who achieved high honors.
Donovan Scoggins, a ninth grade student at Rockmart High School, completed his Eagle Scout project on September 30 and had his official Court of Honor Ceremony on November 23 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
The ceremony was facilitated by Troop 17 of Aragon, GA’s Assistant Scout Master Jody Mathews.
The Presentation of the Colors was led by Scoggins’s fellow troop members, Trace Barker, Zane Barker, and Brody Brown. The Lighting of the Eagle Trail ceremony was performed troop members Trevor Oscarson, Connor Matthews, Henry Valdez, Ansel Enverga, Liam Clearadon, Trace Barker.
Guests and speakers at the ceremony included Boy Scouts of America Northwest Georgia Council Executive Board member Alan Dean, Troop 17 Committee Chair Belinda Barker, City of Rockmart Representative Robert Taff, and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church members Edward Fincher and J.W. Wright.
Also in attendance was Georgia House Representative Trey Kelley, who presented Scoggins with a resolution passed by the Georgia House of Representatives, as well as a Georgia Flag that was flown above the Georgia State Capitol Building in honor of Scoggins for his recent church renovation project and for earning the rank of Eagle Scout.