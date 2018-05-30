- Polk PD representatives visit Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington to honor Det. Hearne
An outpouring of national support came to Polk County following the tragic death last year of Det. Kristen Hearne while serving in the line of duty.
While the wheels of justice grind slowly forward in pursuit of penalties those accused in her death, the grief and remembrances continue to come into Polk County as the aftermath of her murder still goes onward as well.
One of those outcomes has been a large amount of money donated to help Hearne’s son Isaac when he is older to be able to start out life the way he wants, whether it is going to school, getting into a trade or starting a family of his own.
Just over $65,000 was raised through donations both locally and around the country that has now been put into a trust fund for Isaac that will be turned over to him when he is 18.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said his department is no longer taking donations for the trust fund, and had a deep gratitude for all those who gave following Hearne’s death.
“I want to thank the community and several businesses who donated to help secure Isaac’s future,” Dodd said. “I really appreciate their generosity.”
Most of the funds came from a Gofund.me campaign setup in the wake of the shooting. Additional money also came from Kyle Pinkard, a Cedartown native now in Hiram. Sheriff Johnny Moats also participated in fundraising efforts, holding a raffle to give away a $1,500 Deion Sanders jersey donated, which ended up raising an additional $6,000 for the trust fund.
Local attorney Wright Gammon of Gammon, Anderson and McFall handled arrangements for setting up the fund, and working with Ford’s Consulting and Case Management Services. Gammon said it is a company he has worked with in the past to secure the funds and though they’ll be available to Isaac’s father, former Aragon Police Lt. Matt Hearne in case of an emergency. The idea is to invest the money in a responsible way so that it earns more for Isaac in the future.
“Everyone just wanted to give for him,” Gammon said. “Now we can leave this money in a trust until a little later in life, when he has a wife and family. It’ll be there for him to have a good start in life.”
Initially the idea was to have the trust in place for Isaac to use to pursue his education once he graduated from high school, still many years off. Instead, his education will be covered thanks to programs that provide death benefits children of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, and his future education will be covered completely for a four-year degree.
“If it is ever needed for educational purposes, it can be used that way,” Gammon added.
As work finishes establishing the trust fund for Isaac, another step in remembering Det. Hearne took place in the nation’s capitol in recent weeks.
Dodd was joined by several officers on a trip to Washington, D.C. to honor their fallen sister in blue for events surrounding National Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15.
The trip left Dodd and fellow offers feeling somber during an emotional few days in the nation’s capitol remembering Hearne and placing tributes where her name has been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Judiciary Square. It honors more than 21,000 officers who have died in the line of duty through American history, and was erected in 1984.
“It was awesome. It was incredible to see how much they do to honor those fallen officers,” Dodd said. “At the same time it was sad, and it brought back all those memories from the day it happened, and how it felt when it happened, how senseless it was and how much you that person.”
Those visiting the memorial themselves on future trips to Washington, D.C. can find the name of Det. Kristen Nicole Hearne on memorial panel 40-E, or the east wall of the memorial on the 30th line down.