This weekend, Dollar General is celebrating the recently completed remodel of the Dollar General Market store in Cedartown.
Grand opening festivities are starting this Friday, Oct. 11 and continues on Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 7 a.m. with free prizes, special deals and vendor promotions.
Each morning, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 100 shoppers will receive a Dollar General Market tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
Customers can also register to win a free year of shopping from Dollar General, a prize valued at $520.
With an updated layout and design, the store now provides customers with expanded offerings including stylish, on-trend home décor, an updated party preparation selection, seasonal products, and healthier food choices at smart prices, such as nuts, dried fruit, coconut water and much more.
The store will further continue to provide the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry. The remodel has also seen some changes in the layout of the store's interior.
“Through our ongoing commitment to provide a pleasant shopping experience to our customers, we are excited to welcome the community to see our recently remodeled Dollar General Market located in Cedartown,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our customers enjoy the fresh layout and design, as well as the expanded product assortment.”