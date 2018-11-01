A local dog was recently returned to its owner after Polk County's commissioners declared the animal not dangerous in a formal hearing. Since the Pitbull-Lab mix was responsible for the injury of another dog, the hearing helped to highlight some of the boundaries of the Dangerous Dog Ordinance.
The most common result of dangerous dog hearings stems from bodily harm inflicted on other animals or humans by the dog, but the law also considers those which engage in animal fighting, act aggressively with bites or attacks, inflict property damage, or provoke individuals without prompt to be dangerous.
Simply barking, growling, or showing teeth isn’t enough to classify a dog as a threat.
“They need to contact us (animal control) if they think they have a dangerous animal,” Polk County Animal Control Director Jeff Crawford said. “Some of the warning signs are aggressiveness towards humans, other animals-- including cats. Most dogs don't like cats, but if they're aggressive towards humans and other animals, that could be signs of a dangerous dog. Any animal that's got a mouth is capable of biting and being considered dangerous.”
Polk County Animal Control can be reached at 770-749-8908, but those in need can also visit at 1215 Veal St., Cedartown from 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. through 5:30 on Wednesday, 12 through 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and 1 through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The subject of the October 24 hearing was brought into the home of a Chihuahua, and upon accidentally being released together, the Pitbull-Lab broke the Chihuahua's legs and caused it to be euthanized.
While some animal control officers felt the animal was dangerous, the Pitbull-Lab's release was heavily prompted by when and where its aggressiveness was triggered.
“He (the Pitbull-Lab) has shown aggression towards other dogs when he's inside the kennel,” Crawford said. “I took him outside today and walked him by every dog that was in our kennel, and he did not show any aggression towards them.”
The dog's actions demonstrated a lack of perpetual aggression, and he was reportedly friendly to any humans he encountered, too.
“I believe the dog is dangerous to other animals when cornered and unable to escape, but to humans, the dog has been fine,” Crawford said.
Another factor that led to the dog's release was the unique scenario regarding the injury. The Pitbull-Lab, while normally kept leashed, was invited into a neighbor's home only because of severe weather.
The dog is normally kept from other animals, but it managed to escape before attacking the Chihuahua. When watched carefully and kept comfortable, the commissioners likely felt the dog was of little risk.
For similar dogs that show aggression only when caged or when in contact with other animals, Crawford highlighted preventative measures to decrease the chances of ending up in a dangerous dog hearing.
“Have your dog spayed or neutered,” Crawford explained. “That will reduce the activity of wanting to fight, not to say it will stop it 100 percent, but that will help control their urge to want to fight. If they have any questions, have them contact animal control and we'll help them the best that we can.”