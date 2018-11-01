Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.