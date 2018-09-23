Polk County Rotary was honored to have District Governor Court Dowis join us on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 and bring his presentation and share exciting new things for our Polk Rotary organization.
Also in attendance were Assistant Governor Brian Stover, Paulding County Rotary and Lynn Clark, GRSP, and member of the Bremen Rotary.
Polk Rotary held an induction ceremony that same day for our two newest members, Carlos Hager and Linda Burch. A special thank you to their family members who were able to join us as well!
The Polk Rotary meets each Tuesday, at Richardson Field Depot in Rockmart.