- Rockmart, Cedartown High graduating classes wrap up time in school
No more pencils, no more books.
Cedartown and Rockmart High students collectively might be thinking just that as they donned caps and gowns over the weekend for their annual graduation ceremonies held to cap off last week. Yet for many of them the exercises were just the end of one chapter in their education, and they’ll continue on through the years to come.
The stories of seniors are just getting started as hats flew through their air at Rockmart High School's class of 2018 marched off the field on Friday night to cap off the Yellow Jackets’ graduation season.
Between the nearly 200 students that received diplomas, 68 earned a collective 2,074 college credits, 16 managed to become certified nursing assistants, 6 have already joined the armed forces, 8 students will be playing sports at the next level, and 18,000 on the job training hours have been earned.
Plenty more hours were also added by Cedartown High students, along with another 8 students heading off to pursue college athletics, and several dual enrollment graduates for the Bulldogs as well.
Award-winning athletes, musicians, and actors were also produced by the class, and some students even graduated college and high school simultaneously.
“Well, guys. We've made it,” Valedictorian Taylor McVey said during her speech. “We finally did that thing the government requires us to do, and in doing so, we have drastically decreased our chances of ending up in our parent's basement for the rest of our lives- or in prison. But I'd like to think that most of you would have just ended up in the basement.”
McVey secured the role of Valedictorian by maintaining the highest cumulative grade point average of her class, and achieving the highest SAT score also earned the title of STAR student.
“We will now emerge into the world like a beautiful monarch butterfly from its cocoon- or for some of us, like a person stumbling out of their room after binge-watching 'The Office' for 52 hours,” McVey said. “The world is our oyster and those with shellfish allergies should be very afraid. Also, does anyone know where I can get one of those Kim Kardashian or Parris Hilton jobs where they just kind of pay you just to exist? Because that would be great. I'd like to begin by thanking my parents for being here with me every step of the way.”
“Without their unending support, I would never be on this stage right now. I don't know anyone else that could put up with me saying 'I'm hungry' all these years and still not have the slightest clue what I want to eat when they ask,” McVey continued. “I would also like to thank our hard-working teachers for pouring so much into our lives these past twelve plus years. They either really wanted us to be successful or really wanted to get rid of us.”
The hundreds of parents, siblings, and friends could be heard erupting with applause as each graduate crossed the field and received their diploma. The event began with the honor students before moving to general graduates, and Salutatorian Kelsea Elrod's speech no doubt boosted morale just like McVey's.
“Well, everyone. Take a breath and feel the relief,” Elrod said. “We made it. Parents, you can celebrate too. Your children made it through high school- even though we probably complained every single day. Now graduates, look around you and observe those who pushed you to do better, and those who picked you up when you faced an obstacle. We have all worked so very hard to set a standard, which, in my opinion, we have set one like no other.”
With the class of 2018 proudly holding their diplomas, they sang the schools Alma Mater before turning their tassels and tossing their caps as high as possible. Because of their own merit and hard work, the group officially finished high school.
“There is nothing more powerful than a dedicated, ambitious mind,” McVey said at the end of her speech. “Whatever you do, put forth your best effort and do well- just don't do too well or you may be forced to stand in front of a thousand people and give a speech.”
Students at Cedartown High School followed on Saturday morning, where they heard similar sentiments about moving on by valedictorian Guillermo Aguilar, and salutatorian Brandon Bentley.
Officials from both high schools were worried that graduation ceremonies would have to be moved indoors. Rockmart High School seniors and their family and friends got lucky on Friday evening last week and completed their ceremonies before thunderstorms moved into Polk County.
Despite the wet weather overnight, Cedartown High graduates were also able to enjoy a morning outdoors in the football stadium for their commencement ceremonies.
SJ Correspondent Sean Williams contributed to this story.