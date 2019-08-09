Cedartown Bulldogs football fans have an opportunity to come hang out with the team ahead of next week's scrimmage against Chattooga in a dinner on the high school campus.
Dinner With The Dawgs Night is coming up Thursday, August 15 starting at 6 p.m. at the Polk County College and Career Academy's Cedartown High campus. The dinner will give the community the chance to meet players as they prepare for the season.
Admission is $5 and includes hot dog, chips and a drink.
Money raised from the dinner will go toward the Cedartown Bulldogs Touchdown Club, which in turn is used to help fund the team during the season.
Call the school's front office at 770-748-0490 for more information.