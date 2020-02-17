Those interested in getting help with their diaper supply for their infants can take part in an event this week at One Door Polk thanks to participating organizations willing to help out.
Diaper Day provided by Ferst Readers, Amerigroup and Life Matters Outreach will be at One Door Polk this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Organizers will be giving out a free diapers, wipes and more while supplies last, and Ferst Readers will be on hand to sign youth up for their free books program sent out on a monthly basis through the first years of a child's life.
Additionally, an Amerigroup representative will be on hand to provide health information as well.
For those interested, stop by One Door Polk at 424 N. Main St., Cedartown during the event or visit www.lifemattersoutreach.net to learn more.