Take back your life and learn to live with diabetes by visiting the Nathan Dean Community Center and attending a course on the disease held by the University of Georgia's Polk County extension.
The free class is slated for Thursday, October 4, but only Polk residents ages 18 and older will be allowed to attend.
An overview of the different types of diabetes will be covered during the coming class, along with which foods patients should be eating, and tips on risk management. The class is set to be held from 4 through 6 p.m.
To sign up, contact the Polk County Cooperative Extension at 770-749-2142.
Those interested must pre-register by Sept. 27, and everyone who joins will be entered into a drawing for a FitBit valued at $100.