Later this spring, Cedartown is set to be transformed into a totally different time and place once again, and will be part of a tragic and complicated turn of events in American history, and one that most people know nothing about.
It took decades for even a fact-finding commission to determine the full accounting of what occurred during the weekend of Memorial Day 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Even some of those facts are wholly unknown today.
Americans of all backgrounds have likely never heard of the riot that destroyed a neighborhood in Tulsa during that weekend, or of many other riots during the months and years leading up to the devastation that filmmakers now propose to recreate.
Obviously, when the production crews turn back the clock in Cedartown to 1921 to represent the area, local residents won't suffer through the terror and destruction wrought on those in real life nearly a century ago.
Yet it is worth examining for at least in brief as Polk County is set to stage this piece of history that time has tried to forget, and is now being brought back to the forefront in living color.
Below is an explanation of how a man who was later found to be innocent on all charges sparked off the deaths of hundreds of his fellow citizens, and how an area of a city rose from the ashes to become a center of prosperity known at the time in segregated America as "The Black Wall Street."
Precursors
The Tulsa of a century ago is not the same place as it is today. No place can remain the same for long, as generations shape the landscape to the purposes of their time. Cedartown's Main Street, though it holds the same architectural characteristics as it did when it was growing up in the 1900s, but the storefronts and facades, paint colors and creative signage have changed in intervening decades as different stores opened and closed.
Back in the 1900s, Cedartown was a prosperous but otherwise minor corner of the world, with stories yet to tell. In the oil-rich booming area around Tulsa, it was center stage for a economic revolution.
Part of that growth revolved around migration of African Americans around the country, and the good times of big money in Tulsa attracted migration to the city of all races. Segregation policies of the era kept the black residents of the city in a northern district that later became known as Greenwood.
The flourishing economy of the 1910s surrounding the oil boom for northeast Oklahoma helped the community grow over the decades with businesses and shops, two newspapers, and the offices of 15 well-known black physicians in the country. That's just a snapshot of the business activity.
If a true authority exists for the story of Tulsa's Greenwood District during the early 1900s, it is Hannibal B. Johnson.
A graduate of Harvard Law School, attorney, adjunct professor at the University of Tulsa and author of seven different books on black history in Oklahoma -- several of those on the race riot itself -- he has studied the Greenwood district and events that conspired in 1921 to see it destroyed.
He said tensions between the segregated races were on the rise during those years, as incidents across the nation were increasing and the deaths of blacks were occurring across the country.
Race riots had already occurred in a number of cities throughout the country including Washington, D.C. in the two years leading up to Tulsa's tragic events. Johnson said those had just as much an impact on the mindset of citizens -- numbering around 100,000 in 1921 -- as did another issue as well.
The prosperity of the Greenwood neighborhood was just as much a catalyst, according to Johnson, since socioeconomic factors were at play as much as racism at the time.
"So many of the Greenwood residents were well off by the standards of the day, some had nice clothes and cars and pianos in their homes," he said. "Many owned businesses, were professionals. That had an impact too."
All of this was just kindling that sparked the human fire that destroyed a neighborhood. Explaining that requires a tale of misunderstanding, sensationalism, and ultimately acts of violence triggering one of the worst riots in American history.
Fact-finding
It wasn't until decades after the neighborhood burned and was rebuilt that the State of Oklahoma decided a commission was needed to establish the facts of what happened to the Greenwood District of Tulsa on Memorial Day and those following in 1921.
By then, most of the people who were intimately involved with the event were long dead, but some survivors remained. Along with records kept by officials at the time, and testimony provided by eyewitnesses to the events, the state finally released a report on what happened over three days in Tulsa. The 2001 Race Riot commission, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, established clear facts of what happened.
Like all of history, some things just aren't know. There's still questions over how many actually died as a result of the violence in the riot.
"It is really important to understand was a trigger incident, wasn't the cause," Johnson said. "The causes of the riot were much more fundamental. Contextually, it was emblematic of what was happening in the nation at the time."
Yet one thing is certain for Johnson and the commission itself: most don't believe the event that set off the community didn't actually happened.
The story of those three days begins with two people: a 19-year-old black shoeshiner named Dick Rowland, and a 17-year-old white elevator operator named Sarah Page.
The pair were in an elevator together on Memorial Day, May 30, 1921, in the city's Drexel Building at Third and Main streets in Tulsa around 4 p.m.
Rowland was only in the building because it was the only place he was allowed to use the restroom in the district as segregation laws were strictly enforced on that and several other bans for free use of facilities for all in public.
It is fair to say accounts vary on what happened between Rowland and Page in the elevator. Johnson said that in a 1970s interview with the Tulsa World, Rowland's mother claimed the two had a relationship with one another, both completely illegal and taboo in 1920s America. Others believe that though the two knew each other by sight, they likely never interacted and an accidental bump or Rowland trying to steady himself after tripping and falling in the elevator.
Elevators at the time weren't as smooth a ride as they are today, after all.
Whatever happened, Rowland left the elevator in a hurry after a clerk in a store in the building thought he heard what was a scream, then found Page in the elevator distraught, and then summoned the authorities.
Rowland fled to his mother's house in the Greenwood neighborhood to hide, fearful he might be arrested and lynched. That fear was justified, Johnson said. The year previous, the citizens of Tulsa had lynched a white murder suspect Roy Belton.
The next day on May 31, Rowland was arrested by one of the city's two black police officers and was initially taken to the Tulsa city jail, until later in the day when a threat to Rowland's life was received by the city's police commissioner, J.M. Adkison. He was then moved to the Tulsa County Courthouse, and was put under a guard by the Sheriff.
Despite all this, police had arrested Rowland even though Page didn't want to press charges, and he was later released from custody without harm.
Yet what Americans today would call "fake news" prompted hundreds of Tulsa's white residents to surround the courthouse.
In what would be described as a "sensationalist" story, the Tulsa Tribune printed in an afternoon edition following the arrest an account that painted Rowland's encounter with Page as a rape, though the term "assault" was used at the time. It also is alleged to have included an editorial that encouraged an attack on Rowland.
Subsequent years saw copies of the edition with the offending articles were apparently destroyed, including the relevant page from the edition's microfilm copies, so the existence of the column and the story is only alleged.
Standoff at the courthouse
By the evening of May 31, Rowland was surrounded by officers for his protection, men were stationed on the roof of the courthouse with rifles and shotguns, and attempts by the hundreds outside to get in and take Rowland from officers.
The Tulsa County Sheriff -- a man who had been elected to the post just the year before named Willard M. McCullough -- sought to avoid a violent end for Rowland. He held off the angry crowd outside, despite being shouted down when he called for peace.
Men entered the courthouse and demanded Rowland be turned over. McCullough refused them, and turned them away.
The black community, now fearing for Rowland's life as well, organized themselves in the meantime and offered to help the Sheriff protect Rowland and the courthouse twice.
When a mob of 30 armed men from Greenwood first arrived to help and were turned away, that prompted more than 1,000 whites to go home and grab their own guns. The crowd outside the courthouse now swelled to more than 2,000, and many of those were armed.
After a second offer of help was made -- along with sightings of armed men in cars patrolling the area around the courthouse from Greenwood -- whites confronted the group of black men who wanted to assist in protecting Rowland.
Witnesses reported that when one of the whites of the crowd demanded that one of the Greenwood residents turn over his gun and refused, a shot was fired.
That then set off the riot that followed. Gunfire between blacks and whites were exchanged at the courthouse, but it only lasted a few seconds. The death toll began at 12 -- 10 whites and two blacks -- and the black contingent from Greenwood immediately fled back to their neighborhood.
A neighborhood burns
A dozen men lay dead in the streets in front of the courthouse.
Events spiraled out of control from there. A pursuit was made by the white mob angry over the deaths, which resulted in a rolling gun battle. Imagine men in cars firing out of car windows back and forth at each other, a panicked and frenzied chase down rough streets and by homes unused to gunplay.
Among the white mob, many stopped along the way to loot stores in the neighborhood and sought out additional weapons and ammunition.
Black movie goers in Greenwood were some of the first targets to be shot down during the riot. They were leaving a theater when shots rang out against any blacks in the crowd, and survivors fled. A white man was also shot in this confusion.
Then around 11 p.m. that evening, the Oklahoma National Guard began to move into action. Black residents of Tulsa who hadn't returned to Greenwood -- the only area of town they were allowed to live -- when the riot started were detained and sent to the city's convention hall.
Historical records contain horrors from that night, and many died. The violence spread and continued through the neighborhoods, and houses and businesses were burned.
Yet the events of the night weren't over for the Sheriff and Rowland. Around midnight on June 1, a smaller but more determined portion of the mob returned and attempted to storm the courthouse to get hands on Rowland and lynch him.
Attempts to do so were turned away.
While that was going on, gun battles between groups of whites and blacks, mainly along the dividing line between white and black neighborhoods known as the Frisco tracks. Rioters were throwing lighted rags into businesses along another street in Greenwood.
Then the fires began in earnest around 1 a.m., and by dawn more than two dozen businesses were ablaze, gun battles continued and the city rose to the a continued battle in the streets between its residents.
From the ashes, a neighborhood rises
The story of Greenwood from then on is one of destruction, and then great rebirth. The burgeoning home to growing wealth in early 20th century America for blacks then became a warzone.
So much so that one prominent man made sure to record his memories of events, and have in the past couple of years turned back up in the records of an attack by air of the neighborhood. Several eyewitness accounts were made in the years following of those attacks.
B.C. Franklin, a prominent attorney living and practicing in Tulsa at the time, later recorded a 10-page accounting of the events of the riot, and included his own personal eyewitness telling of planes dropping firebombs onto homes in Greenwood. That accounting was found in 2015 and later donated to the Smithsonian.
It took all of June 1 and June 2 for rioters to finish the destruction, and the National Guard to finally stop the violence. Records from the time show more blacks detained, arrested or killed than whites. Death tolls range from 100 to 300, depending on who reported the estimates. An additional 800 are estimated to have been treated for injuries in local hospitals at the time.
The damage was costly in dollars as well. In 2018 dollars the destruction totaled $31 million in combined real estate and business losses.
All told, 10,000 people were displaced due to the fires that raged for two days through the neighborhood. Greenwood didn't exist anymore.
Many of the former residents left and went elsewhere in the country and sought out cities and towns more hospitable toward blacks in their communities. Yet many also stayed behind, sought to rebuild their lives in hopes that from the ashes, the neighborhood would rise anew.
It didn't take long for that to happen, said Greenwood expert and Oklahoma attorney and professor Hannibal B. Johnson. Within four years of the destruction of the Tulsa neighborhood, it was the sight of a major national convention for black businesses hosted by Booker T. Washington.
The community really hit its peak as "The Black Wall Street" of the United States in the 1940s, well after the tragic events of 1921, Johnson said.
"The real arc of the story hinges on the human spirit," he said. "The dynamism of the people who propelled the community forward through the decades."
Forgetting events, then remembering again
No whites were ever prosecuted for what happened in Tulsa and leaders for decades did their best to bury events. The offending articles that fueled the anger of the white community were removed from newspaper clippings and microfilm copies that preserved editions from that time.
Like many American tragedies, it was lost for much of time to the whims of historians. That was until pressure from Oklahomans decades later got the state to open a fact-finding commission and in later released an official accounting of what happened in a 2001 report. The results of that work ended with a number of outcomes.
That comission recommended that restitution be made to the black community and Greenwood specifically, and included reparations for survivors of the riot, plus descendants and a scholarship fund be made available to those students affected by the riot.
Additionally, they wanted the establishment of an economic development enterprise zone for the historic area of Greenwood, and a memorial be built.
Though the state legislature fell short of following all the report's recommendations, it did provide for 300 scholarships, the creation of a memorial and the economic development of Greenwood.
The city also held a "celebration of conscience" and apologized to survivors and gave out medals to those who could be located.
In 2003, five of the elderly survivors sued the city and the state of Oklahoma, based on the findings of the 2001 report. The suit was dismissed on federal and appellate levels, citing a statute of limitations issue in then the 80-year-old case.
Just eight years ago, the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park was opened as a memorial to the riot.
One major part of the story that has been lost to history is what happened to Dick Rowland.
He was never charged with a crime, released from custody and was subsequently lost in the record, Johnson said.
"There has not been a sound historical tracking of his post-riot whereabouts," Johnson said. "We know that Sarah Page recanted and refused to testify against him. He was never formally tried or explicitly exonerated."
Johnson said as best as can be found in what records do exist of Rowland following the riot, he was whisked out of town following the tragic events and found his way to Kansas City.
"The best information suggests that he ultimately migrated to Portland, Oregon, and worked in a shipyard," Johnson said.
He added that in 1972, Rowland's mother Damie Rowland Ford granted an interview where she stated that "Dick and Sarah were not strangers."
"Quite the contrary, her version of events paints them as star-crossed lovers whose forbidden passions were discovered, causing Sarah to panic and begin the whole chain of events that culminated in the riot," Johnson said.
Ford also claimed in that interview that Page followed her son to Kansas City after the calamitous events of May 31 and June 1, 1921, but Johnson said "this narrative has not been corroborated."