A celebration of Derby Day is coming to Polk County later this spring, and local Rotarians are inviting racing fans to come out and participate in an upcoming fundraiser “Jockeys and Juleps.”
The upcoming fundraiser is celebrating both the 144th annual running of the Kentucky Derby in a viewing party to include hors d’eouvre and dinner during the May 5 event that starts at 4 p.m. at Church Street Manor in Rockmart.
Rotarians are organizing the event to raise money for their service projects that will help and impact Polk County.
The night will feature a mint juleps and bourbon bar, televisions for viewing the race, games, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Organizers are encouraging those wanting to participate to come dressed in their Derby finest and take part in a best dressed and best hat contest taking place during the event as well.
Cost is $50 per person for dinner.
Those interested in purchasing tickets and taking part can contact any Rotary member, or Rotary president Missy Kendrick at the DAPC at 678-971-3095.