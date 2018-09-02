The Polk County Sheriff’s Office honored a pair of deputies who helped save the life of a man during an early August incident at a local restaurant.
Deputies Breton Watters and Eric Faulkinberry were at the Huddle House in Cedartown when a man reported only as Mr. Harper began choking on a piece of food lodged in his throat.
“These two deputies appeared like angels and performed the Heimlich maneuver multiple times on me and successfully cleared my airway and called an ambulance to check on me,” Harper said in a statement to the Sheriff’s office. “After I started breathing I looked around the restaurant and saw no one else who could or would have saved my life.”
Watters and Faulkinberry were honored late in August for their heroism by Sheriff Johnny Moats and Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon.