Those pearly whites within the confines of the mouth can brighten up a room when taken care of well, and that’s the job of a new doctor working in Cedartown at One Door Polk.
Dr. Jessica Montgomery has been in the dentistry field for 10 years, and is now taking up her practice with Primary Healthcare’s office at One Door Polk on North Main Street in Cedartown. The Rome native began as a dental hygienist, and later decided to return to the Medical College of Georgia – now Augusta University – from their program and became a full fledged D.M.D., or Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry.
“What I think that excites me the most is getting a person of a disease state, as far as them getting having a bad mouth, to a healthy state,” Dr. Montgomery said. “I love seeing them get back to a smile they enjoy.”
She began down the path of finding her place in the dental field when she was young, and had her own work done.
“I was in middle school, and it was my hygienist who got me started,” she said. “I was interested in what she was doing, and then the dentist would come over to check my teeth and I was interested in what he was doing. I did some shadowing and just loved it.”
She’s still living in Rome, where she gets to spend time with three nieces and a nephew, and is the middle child in her family of three girls. Dr. Montgomery doesn’t mind the daily commute however, because she knows that her top priority is making sure people are getting good dental care.
“My big thing is for prevention and health education. When they come in, educating the patient on their condition at that time and getting rid of any disease they do currently have, and then progressing to any preventative treatment that can be done,” she said. “Then getting people on a routine every six months, every three or four months, depending on what their treatment plan calls for.”
Business is already picking up, and she reported that patients have been coming in steady to her office since she began practicing in Cedartown in March.
It means that for Dr. Montgomery, she’s doing exactly what she wants in life: making as many people proud of their smiles as she can.
Among the honors she has on her resume, Dr. Montgomery won the Quintessence Award in 2016, and is a member of the American Dental Association and the Georgia Dental Association.
She practices through the office of Primary Healthcare in Cedartown at 118 Girard Ave., in the back portion of One Door Polk. Her services include oral and dental exams, tooth extractions, partial and full dentures, fluoride treatments, x-rays, fillings, routine teeth cleaning and sealants.
Dr. Montgomery works on both adults and children. Via Primary Healthcare, Dr. Montgomery’s office takes private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. A sliding fee schedule is also available for those who qualify.
Primary Healthcare office hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call to make an appointment at 678-246-5174, or visit primaryhealthcarecenter.org for more information.