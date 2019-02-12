The smiles of young ladies from around the community brightened up the community room at the Polk County College and Career Academy over the weekend and helped raise money for a program that provides future opportunities for students across the school district.
Parents and participants alike enjoyed their time this past Saturday at the Cedartown High School campus for the second annual Miss Polk County pageant, where youth of various ages got the chance to compete for the tiara for 2019.
Organizer Brandy Henderson said entry fees for the pageant went toward helping 19 of her dental students in Cedartown and Rockmart have the resources they need to ensure that as they go through their Certified Dental Assistant program.
“A lot of the money we raised will help go toward offsetting the cost of the certification test for my students,” Henderson said. “The test itself is $375, and they are required to take it after they complete the program.”
It also is the only program in the state of Georgia to have space and participants at both Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools within the College and Career Academy wings of each campus, Henderson said.
The annual event saw plenty of participants sign up to take part, and along with her own classes helping out with organizing, an additional 20 students from the school’s SkillsUSA healthcare program were also on hand to provide volunteer assistance for the day.
So someday soon, the smiles of pageant contestants might be under the care of one of those they made donations to at a local dentist office.
Results and winners from the pageant along with additional photos of those who took part will be available in the Feb. 20 edition as the event was wrapping up at press time over the weekend.