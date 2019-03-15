CEDARTOWN - Out with the old and in with the new.
That will be on the agenda in the coming weeks as the old Wendy’s restaurant is torn down to make room for a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
The familiar structure at 302 Main Street will be demolished within the next three weeks, according to Cedartown Building Inspector Joseph Martin. Once that building is down, new infrastructure will be set into place and a new Popeyes restaurant will soon take shape.
The new restaurant, that is known for their chicken (especially the fried kind), will be housed in a 2,145 square-foot building.
A firm date for the restaurant opening is not known, but estimates are that it will open sometime this summer, depending on weather conditions.
The new location will be the second in Polk County as Popeye's in Rockmart is near completion and an announcement about it's official grand opening should be coming within the next several days.
As of 2016, there were 2,600 locations across the country and growing.
Popeye’s Chicken was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, and since has spread throughout the decades across the nation in competition with KFC.
Their menu not only features fried chicken, but also fried seafood, sandwiches and more with a spicy, Cajun-style kick. Popeyes already have locations Rome, Calhoun, Cartersville, Douglassville, Hiram and all across the metro Atlanta area, among many others across Georgia.
The former Wendy's location in Cedartown closed their doors in 2014.