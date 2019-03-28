CEDARTOWN -- Stacie Baines, Polk County Superior Court Clerk, announced earlier in the month that real estate deed records for the years 1990 through 1991 are now available online.
The imaging and indexing of this historical re-indexing project were funded by the Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA.) The GSCCCA is the state agency statutorily responsible for creating and operating a statewide, online system for providing access to land records of Georgia's 159 counties.
All re-created historical land records must be indexed and digitally imaged by indexers certified by the GSCCCA to ensure the integrity and accuracy of data on its online system. The Polk County Superior Court Clerk's Office designated their local land records to be handled by vendor Kofile Technologies to image, index and submit these records.
Baines announced that the latest batch was available earlier this month.
"I am happy to let Polk County know that this project was completed with no extra cost to the taxpayers," Baines said. "Having these records available online will help generate additional revenue for the clerk's office as well as providing a much-needed backup of these records."
Anyone who wants to find records that have already been digitized for Polk County can visit the GSCCCA website at www.gsccca.org.