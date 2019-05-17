When Nick Chubb graduated from Cedartown High School in May 2014, everyone knew he was a once in a generation prospect.
Analysts all over the southeast projected that it would be a decade or longer until the Bulldogs produced another All-State caliber running back.
Now enter Bulldogs' running back Kobe Pryor.
The rising senior stands at six foot tall and is just over 200 pounds of pure muscle, heart, and determination.
He is not the biggest fan of interviews and does not like to gloat about himself. However, one should not let his reserved demeanor fool them; on Friday nights, his “other side” comes alive.
Despite only being ranked a three-star by 247Sports, Pryor has been one of the most sought after prospects in the entire nation - let alone Georgia - over the past six months. He has earned more than 20 scholarship offers in total, but his recruitment will come to an end on Saturday.
Pryor will announce his college choice live on Twitter, via a commitment video. The six schools in the running for Cedartown prospect's services include Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, and South Carolina.
In late February, Auburn beat writer Keith Niebuhr labeled the Tigers as the “team to beat” in Pryor’s recruitment. Current running backs coach and former Auburn Tiger Cadillac Williams visited Cedartown multiple times to see Kobe and the two FaceTime on a regular basis.
When asked about his relationship with the Auburn coaching staff, Pryor said, “My relationship with Coach Cadillac Williams is huge. One of the things that matter most to me is clicking with a coach, and their offensive coaches have all shown that I am wanted at Auburn.”
Another factor that benefits the Tigers of the SEC is Pryor’s chances to hit the field early in his career.
“Not only have they shown that I am wanted, but they let me know that I could come in and contribute right away,” Pryor said.
The defending national champions are also in the mix for the Cedartown running back. In fact, some analysts believe that Pryor will be heading east to Clemson to play his college ball.
The Crystal Ball feature on 247Sports.com holds an 83% chance that Kobe commits to the Tigers of the ACC on Saturday.
“Clemson is another school that I am very high on. I have a ton of love in my heart for their coaches and just everything about them,” he said.
The three-star back visited Clemson for their Junior Day recruiting event and since then Coach Dabo Swinney’s team have been in the driver’s seat of his recruitment.
“Clemson, like all the other schools I have visited, is a really nice campus," Pryor said. "On visits they will sell you on their campus, but as nice as their campus is, my relationship with running backs coach Tony Elliot matters more to me.”
The only thing that could possibly hinder Clemson’s chances to pick up the talented back is playing time. The Tigers return starter Travis Etienne, an upcoming junior who rushed for 1658 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2018.
Additionally, they already have a commit at the position in five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland, Florida.
Bowman is the no. 2 running back in the country for the Class of 2020.
If you ask Kobe Pryor what school is his dream school, he has a definite answer: “No doubt, Georgia. I grew up a Georgia fan and it has always been a dream of mine to play for UGA.”
Along with his childhood fandom, his connection with their coaches help the Bulldogs’ chances as well.
“I have had some really great talks with head coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee," Pryor said. "They are all really great people and I am thankful for the opportunity to play for them.”
Alike Clemson, UGA’s success on the field is among the best of those in the hunt for Pryor, but their depth at the position might hold them back. Though the Bulldogs have yet to pick up a running back commit for the Class of 2020, UGA has many talented underclassmen backs that could still be on the roster when Pryor enters next Fall. These players include D’Andre Swift, James Cook, and Zamir “Zeus” White.
A new coaching regime took over at Georgia Tech in December. After longtime head man Paul Johnson retired, the Yellow Jacket administration named Temple’s Geoff Collins the 20th football head coach in Georgia Tech history.
Soon thereafter, Collins and crew invited Cedartown’s Kobe Pryor to Atlanta.
“The visit to Georgia Tech went really well. It’s a nice place full of very nice people,” Pryor said.
Coach Collins is trying to turn around Georgia Tech’s recent struggles in recruiting against in-state rival UGA quickly, and landing the talented Pryor would be a huge get for the Jackets.
“I can tell Coach Collins is a really good coach, even though he is new at Tech," he said. "I think that new coaching staff can make GT into a great program.”
Pryor would have an opportunity to start early on at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have no backs committed for 2020 so, should he sign, Pryor would be the only running back recruited by Collins in Atlanta.
The Louisiana State Tigers offered a opportunity to Pryor earlier this year and have since emerged as one of his top destinations.
“LSU always has great running backs in their program and they have been after me for a while now," Pryor said. "Their coaches came here to meet with me and they made it known that they like what I have to offer.”
Unfortunately for the LSU faithful hoping to pull a Peach State prospect, Pryor’s indifference with Baton Rouge might force him elsewhere.
“When their coaches met with me, they said they wanted me to visit LSU," he said. "I was not ever able to make it over there, though.”
The last school in Kobe Pryor’s finalist list is the University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks were the first SEC school to offer Pryor.
“South Carolina is another great place," he said. "It was one of the first places I visited and one of the first schools to offer me.”
Pryor cited a strong relationship with assistant coach Thomas Brown as one of the biggest draws to Columbia.
For Pryor, though, he is just ready for the recruitment process to be over.
“I have known where I am going for a couple weeks now. Honestly, I just want to let everyone know which school that is and focus on preparing for next year," he said. "I want to lead my team to a region championship and make a run at state, so I am ready to just go ahead and commit on Saturday.”
Will Pryor be the next great Auburn running back? Or will he join the defending national champions out in Clemson? Will he be yet another Cedartown back heading to rep the Dawgs in Athens, or will he instead spurn them for the Jackets in Atlanta?
Will he head west to the Bayou, or will he move eastward to be a Gamecock?
The biggest questions regarding Cedartown’s biggest prospect in six years will be answered on Saturday, as Pryor will choose his college destination via a commitment video on Twitter.