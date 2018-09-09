A Decatur man was rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after he was shot and drove to the Triangle Foodsparking lot in Rockmart to wait for ambulances to take him to the hospital.
Preliminary reports from the Polk County Police Department said that Mallory McClarity, 50, of a Decatur address, was at 45 Pine Mountain Street in the Rockmart area off Morgan Valley Road sometime before 7:48 p.m. when an unknown suspect shot McClarity at least twice.
Polk County Police Corporal Angie Shurley said that McClarity was recovering from the wounds this morning in an area hospital, but did not have specific information about his condition. She said reports did not state where he was taken for treatment.
The reports stated that McClarity was hit at least in the right forearm and the left torso area, and a witness added that they heard at least four gunshots, Shurley explained.
After McClarity was hit, he attempted to drive himself in a white truck to the hospital from the Pine Mountain Street address, but ended up calling 911 at 7:48 p.m. for an emergency response from the Triangle Foods parking lot on Nathan Dean Parkway in Rockmart, where he was met by Redmond EMS. McClarity traveled a distance of more than three miles after being shot.
She said no arrests have yet been made in the case.
The shooting incident marks the second time this summer a shooting has taken place and the victim drove away to safety. In July, newspaper carrier David Gilmore was shot in what is believed to be a road rage incident just outside of the Cedartown city limits near the Smart Mart on Highway 27. He drove himself to safety and reached the parking lot of a nearby gas station to get help from 911.
It remains an open case, and those with information about either shooting can contact the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.