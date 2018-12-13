Kris Kringle is getting ready for his annual ride with presents for good children around the globe in the next couple of weeks. But when jolly ol’ Saint Nick makes his trip with his nine reindeer, how does he know what boys and girls want, especially here in Polk County?
Santa Claus turns to the Standard Journal this time of year to help with that problem.
This week and next, we present our readers both locally and one in particular at the North Pole with our annual run of letters to Santa, and so far we’ve got quite a large amount of requests from youngsters in Polk County.
So we implore our good friend Mr. Claus to pay close attention to what children are asking for this year, whether it be a brand new Playstation 4 console, or a stocking full of Shopkins.
Additionally, we thank our local educators and parents for helping children make sure their message gets to Santa in a timely manner before Christmas arrives, and St. Nick is left guessing at what presents to bring to Polk County during his overnight ride.
Think your letter might have been left out this week? Don’t worry.
Any list Santa doesn’t get to see in this week’s edition will be included in the upcoming Dec. 19 edition as well.
Anyone who still hasn't sent in a letter has until this afternoon at kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net.
Dear Santa,
I have been fairly good for Christmas. I don’t want much. One think I want is cream color paint, small throw pillows, and a trundle bed. Mostly things to do my room.
Love,
Cheyenne
Dear Santa,
I want a American girl doll and everything that goes with it and shopkins but I want season ten. I also want a huge playhouse like a kid one, a little car inside to then I want a lot of candy, especially cottn candy and chocolate.
Love
Chloe
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Ipad, Headphones, P.S. 4, and a Karaoke Singing Machine. My nephew Dyson, wants a Robot and some clothes. My cousin Kelby, wants a Remote Control Car and some clothes.
We all want some more surprises!
Love from all three,
TaNeal, Kelby and Dyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashton. I am four years old. I would like a new nerf gun, a power wheels, and a Spiderman web slinger. I will leave you cookies and milk under the tree.
Love,
Ashton Mize
Dear Santa
I wish for a four wheeler, fast RC truck, drone, playsashion, air swim-mer shark. My sister is Brook. 6 yr. old.
Love,
Avery 7 yr. old boy
Dear Santa,
My name is Brookyln 6 yr old I Hatchamai, LoLpolls, Chapstick, nail polish, make up, purse.
Love,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Macey Forsyth I am 8 years old. Please bring me the Orbeez body spa, JOJO Siwa stuff and slime. Also I was to get to sign up for gymnastics!! I been very good this year but mom says I gotta work on my attitude a little but I think she is just kidding, haha. Please bring my brother Jace Curby who is 5 an extra controller for his PS4, a baseball bat and glove and he wants slime too.. he also wants to sign up to play basketball!! He gets on my nerves but he has been good this year!! Hope to see you soon Santa. We will leave cookies and coke out for you cause thats our favorite too!!!!
Love,
Macey Forsyth
Dear Santa,
I’m almost 2 & have been good for Mommy cause I know your watch-ing. I really want a wooden car seat with a mat to play onm with Nonnie while Mommy works.
P.S. – my sissy has been good too. Could you please bring her a tiny toy? She just a baby!
Love,
Bentlee
To North Pole
Dear Santa,
This is Zoey Drew Forston again….. I have been extra good this year along with my brother Grant and new sister Charlotte. I want to thank you for all the toys you brought me last year and my BIG swing set, we play on it all the time. This year I would like to have lots of LOL Dolls, barbies, Barbie Dream House, slime, anything unicorn, scooter and anything with sparkles. My brother Grant wants trucks, cars and a tool bench and bath toys he is almost 2 and Charlotte is just 5 months old and she wants a blanket, activity mat and any kind of baby toys… Every Christmas Eve me ,mama, daddy, Rah Rah, big mama and BC make you Christmas cookies and leave them by the fireplace and then we make reindeer food and throw it all over our yard… I love you Santa and before I go to bed I will put my red light in my window like I do every year so you can see my house on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Zoey
Dear Santa,
To Ward Santa is going to bring me a present for everybody and it will make me very happy. I just want only an Octonaut house Santa leave me a note near my house and put toys in my stocking. I am going to place out milk and cookies for you on Christmas day. Happy Auburn! Please leave me and Georgia Anne a gift underneath the Christmas tree. In the morning, I will open my Octonaut house and build it just right. I have been good not bad, so you have to give me a present on Christmas day. How are your reindeers? How are they doing? Are their bells still on? Hod is my heart. I have a baby sister and my baby sister wants something… maybe a flamingo or a pig. I think she will like both. That’s all! The end!
Love,
Ward
PS When Mary has a baby, she will be so happy and that is how we celebrate Christmas in our hearts!
Dear Santa,
Mickey mouse telephone is a toy thing I want anything that I have.
Merry Christmas!
Georgia Anne
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like for you to bring me a camera that prints out instant pictures. I would also like a mickey mouse phone case and mickey mouse pop socket. I like to make slime so I would like some slime supplies and some slime that is already made. Santa don’t forget my sister Jordan she has been very good this year too. I love you!
Love,
Kaelan Denton
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Minnie Mouse phone.
Love,
Kimberly
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is rainbow Play-Doh and a baby doll.
Love,
Elizabeth
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is Police Legos.
Love,
Jase
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is any Minnie mouse toys.
Love,
Isabella
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a dinosaur and candy.
Love,
Brighton
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a new bike.
Love,
Akeyla
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is Spiderman toys and a ball.
Love,
De’Montrae
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is an electric scooter and a Barbie doll set.
Love,
Justice
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is Avengers legos, Spiderman mask, and Hulk smash foam gloves.
Love,
Wesley
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is the green Paw Patrol vehicle and the Paw Patrol Everest Snowmobile.
Love,
Kaiden
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a green race car and candy.
Love,
Greyson
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is an American Girl doll and a Barbie house with some Barbie’s.
Love,
Johnna
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a flash light, car, and some Legos.
Love,
Eric
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a teddy bear and a butterfly pillow.
Love,
Melinda
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a LOL doll and My Little Pony Mashems.
Love,
Bella
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is wrestling men and Power Rangers.
Love,
Beau
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a tablet and some Shopkins.
Love,
Siria
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a heart necklace and a tablet.
Love,
Jocelyn
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year are some cars, Spiderman and Hulk toys, and a tree house.
Love,
Cesar
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a skate board and a dinosaur.
Love,
Silvano
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is Mashems and Barbie kitchen set up with a Barbie.
Love,
Oakley
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a cupcake squishy and some makeup.
Love,
Aubree
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a guitar and Spiderman Legos.
Love,
Joseph
Mrs. Ferguson’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Barbie doll.
Love,
Kimberly
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Mario toy.
Love,
Jace
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Hula Hoop.
Love,
Allie
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Barbie doll.
Love,
Belinda
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a police man toy.
Love,
Alex
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a pretty tent and a Barbie doll.
Love,
Yusmeli
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Power Ranger.
Love,
Isaac
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Unicorn.
Love,
Miriam
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a new TV.
Love,
Andres
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Barbie doll.
Love,
Jacqueline
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a pink and purple stage with two microphones.
Love,
Annabelle
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Pirate.
Love,
Chris
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Barbie doll.
Love,
Brooklyn
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a stuffed puppy.
Love,
Bella
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a motorcycle.
Love,
Anderson
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a blue car.
Love,
Julian
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a doll with a red dress.
Love,
Justice
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Sponge Bob toys and Sponge Bob bed.
Love,
Ellyn
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Train.
Love,
Carlos
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a toy dog and a Paw Patrol toy.
Love,
Payton
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a pink and purple bicycle and a pink umbrella.
Love,
Colette
Mrs. Gurley’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a trampoline, a bike, a pool.
Love,
Brantley
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a remote control car, and an electric scooter.
Love,
Joseph B.
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Barbie doll house, some kitchen play stuff and some slime.
Love,
Arlene
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Minnie Mouse doll, a dog, a rabbit and a rat.
Love,
Shawanna
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a LOL Doll, another doll, two stuffed animals, play dough, a fake computer and a Minnie Mouse doll.
Love,
Jazlynn
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is Blade Blades, Metal Polar Express, legos, a real football, a box of soccer balls, a box of homework, blocks, plastic animals, crayons and box of markers.
Love,
Nathan
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is LOL Doll, Elsa, and lot work.
Love,
Kelly
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a swing set, a Barbie doll, and a Baby Alive.
Love,
Kassadie
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a doll house, a doll, a stuffed rabbit, a learning pad with ABC mouse, a dry erase board with makers, make up table with makeup ( not real) accessories.
Love,
Nekole
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a doll .
Love,
Kimberlee
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a LOL Doll, a Baby Alive doll and a pretend makeup table.
Love,
Alexa
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a snowman, shoes and toys.
Love,
Allison
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is Calico Girl Creatures and doll house car,
Love,
Millie
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is transformers, auto box, Ninja turtles, Legos sets and the fire house.
Love,
Leeland
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is LOL doll, Barbie house, a Barbie doll and a doll car.
Love,
Kylie
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is LOL doll, Strawberry Flippy Girl, Barbie with brushes, Cry Baby, Baby Alive and UNO cards.
Love,
Jessica
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is Legos, a football and soccer ball, cars, and dinosaurs.
Love,
Gael
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is an eagle, a tiger and a wolf.
Love,
Joseph S.
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a LOL Doll, a Barbie doll, a Super Hero Barbie and clothes.
Love,
Itzel
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Hoover Board, a Snuggle Bunny and Squirrel, a bike for Dad and Mom (because they threw theirs away), a little bitty picture of me when I was a baby and play set for a microwave.
Love,
Xavier
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is slime with sparkles that lights up, LOL doll, a Barbie house with Barbie, books, markers, kitchen toys, stackable toys and a castle of Elsa and Ana.
Love,
Elonia
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Baby Alive, LOL surprise, an I phone, a bouncy ball , glitter slime, a lap top and a big clock.
Love,
Kimberly
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a bike, a doll new shoes and a stuffed bear.
Love,
Railynn
Mrs. Pace’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a computer.
Love,
Alexander
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a toy dog.
Love,
Julie
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a unicorn.
Love,
Rosalie
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a race car track for my cars.
Love,
Edward
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Barbie Dreamhouse.
Love,
Zoey
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Barbie doll.
Love,
Caliyah
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is an iPad.
Love,
Jannah
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year are toy cars and trucks.
Love,
Alex
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a crown.
Love,
Belinda
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a bicycle.
Love,
Aryani
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a book.
Love,
Ivanna
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a remote-control 4-wheeler.
Love,
Eli
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a phone.
Love,
Elyjah
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a PlayStation.
Love,
Preston
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a Hot Wheels Car Wash.
Love,
Rylan
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a computer.
Love,
Bryson
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a dinosaur Legos.
Love,
Justin
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year are action figures.
Love,
Jonathan
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a toy doll.
Love,
Allie
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a baby puppy.
Love,
Emerson
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a 4-wheeler.
Love,
Rylan
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a dirt bike.
Love,
Jontavious
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a 4-wheeler.
Love,
Braeden
Mrs. Fonseca’s Kindergarten class at Northside Elementary