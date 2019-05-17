The Cedartown facility for Dean Steel Buildings was one of two in Georgia that was recognized for their safety record in recent days.
The plant was recently recognized with an industry Safety Award from the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA). Each year MBMA recognizes Building Systems manufacturers and Associate members that show exceptional commitment to assuring workplace safety.
Honors also went to the company's Thoamsville, Georgia plant.
Safety awards for 2018 performance were presented at the MBMA Spring Meeting held May 1-3, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“We are committed to promoting workplace safety and these awards recognize those facilities that set an example for all of us,” says Jennifer Oblock, account executive for MBMA. “For our Building Systems members in 2018, 42 plant facilities participated in MBMA’s Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging nearly 12 million hours on the job. Our Associate members’ awards program extends the focus on safety across the industry to our suppliers’ manufacturing facilities as well.”
From the 42 manufacturing facilities nationwide that submitted data, seven awards were presented. MBMA’s Building Systems Award program has two tiers: the Superior Safety Award, which is for companies that achieved zero recordable incidents in the calendar year, and the Safety Performance Award, which is for plants with an incident rate of 50% or less than the OSHA-reported average for the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 332311 (prefabricated metal building and component manufacturing). Recipients of the Safety Performance Award achieved an incident rate of 1.55 or lower.
The Associate Member Awards went to four companies with facilities that achieved zero recordable cases for 2018, which is a significant accomplishment.
"We are very proud of our Georgia staff. Their continued commitment to maintaining a safe environment is significant and we are very happy for the national recognition they are receiving", says Nan Dean, President of Dean Steel Buildings, Inc., from the Fort Myers, FL corporate office.
Dean Steel Buildings has been in the Metal Building contracting business for over 50 years. In 1972 they started fabricating their own buildings and are currently marketing system throughout the Southeastern United States, the Caribbean, Central and South America.
Four decades of “hands-on” experience are in every component and every system produced. Traditional quality and reliability, combined with design flexibility and personalized service is why Dean Steel Buildings continues to enjoy an outstanding reputation among architects and contractors. They have offices in Cedartown, Thomasville and Fort Myers, Florida.