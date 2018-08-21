Cedartown businesses will have the opportunity to compete in a second scarecrow contest starting after the Labor Day holiday wraps up.
The second annual scarecrow contest for the fall season begins when they can start going out on Tuesday, Sept. 4, and all who want to enter must have them placed by Tuesday, Sept. 18, to remain on display through Thursday, Nov. 1.
Organized through the Downtown Cedartown Association, the contest requires that contestants come up with a unique scarecrow that is fun and family-friendly for prizes to be announced on Halloween.
First place winners get $175, followed by second place winners with $150, and a third place winner of $100.
Organizers with the Downtown Cedartown Association hope to make it an even bigger event than the inaugural year plus provide a bit of decoration in Cedartown for the autumn season.
Scarecrows will be judged by town individuals from another Main Street program within the stated.
Here’s some other useful notes about the contest requirements:
♦ Businesses must secure the scarecrow on an assigned light post or tree in front of their locations on Main Street. Schools, churches, non-profit organizations and individuals or families not located within downtown’s Historic Commercial District will have a location assigned by the Downtown Cedartown Association.
♦ All scarecrows need to include the name of a business, school or class, church, organization, group or family or individual creating the display. Signs are limited to 8 ½ by 11-inch dimensions.
♦ No advertising or political statements are allowed.
For more information about the upcoming contest and how to participate, contact Ramona Ruark, Main Street Director of the Downtown Cedartown Association at 770-748-2090.
This year’s contest should be the third annual event, but last year the scarecrow contest wasn’t held since “Hap and Leonard” were in town filming, and kept Christmas decorations in place from September through November.